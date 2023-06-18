Felix Nmecha has emerged as a surprise candidate for Newcastle United this summer. The 22-year-old midfielder is currently plying his trade for Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga and has been linked with a £15m move to Tyneside.

Here, we take a look at what type of player Nmecha is, what he could bring to Eddie Howe’s side and what has been said about his career to date:

Who is Felix Nmecha?

Nmecha came through the ranks at Manchester City after moving to England in 2007. He is a physical central midfielder who is good with the ball at his feet.

Felix Nmecha, alongside his older brother Lukas, featured just a handful of times for the Citizens before moving to join Wolfsburg. At the German side, Felix has flourished, featuring 32 times in all competitions last season and earned his first call-up to the German national team in March.

He scored three goals and registered six assists last season and has developed physically over the last few years to become a real force in the middle of the park. If he did move to Newcastle, they will likely try and take advantage of this physicality and use him in the middle of midfield as a No.8 or as a more attacking No.10.

Felix Nmecha in action for Wolfsburg.

What has been said about Nmecha?

Niko Kovac, who was appointed Wolfsburg manager last summer, described the reasons why Nmecha enjoyed a good start to last season - form he was able to continue throughout the campaign. Kovac said: "Previously, he never got into a rhythm.

“He played in so many different positions. Now he's playing in midfield and you can see his technical ability. He has [also] improved physically."

As mentioned, Nmecha was brought up in England and had the opportunity, having represented the Three Lions at youth level, to play for the England national team. However, he committed his allegiance to Germany.

He explained the reason for his decision in September having netted for Germany in a friendly against England Under-21’s, revealing that family was at the heart of the matter: "It was the right decision.