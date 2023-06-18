Conor Gallagher has been linked with a move to Newcastle United for a number of seasons now with the Magpies reportedly interested in signing the Chelsea man back in 2021 - before he opted to move to Crystal Palace. That loan move turned out to be a successful one and shot Gallagher into first-team contention at Stamford Bridge.

A turbulent season on the pitch for the Blues last year means Gallagher struggled for consistency and the 23-year-old has once again been linked with a move away from the club. Despite his reported preference to stay at the club to try and impress new boss Mauricio Pochettino, Gallagher could be allowed to leave this summer and he has plenty of suitors.

St James’ Park has once again cropped up as a potential destination for him, whilst Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with an interest in signing him. Gallagher would be an attractive proposition for numerous Premier League clubs this summer, however, former Newcastle and Manchester United striker Andy Cole believes that the Magpies should steer clear of Gallagher and isn’t convinced he can add anything to Eddie Howe’s side.

Speaking to Genting Casino, Cole said: “When people say footballers like Conor Gallagher 'work hard' and 'runs', that's what any footballer does.

“I have to ask what quality does Gallagher bring to this Newcastle United side? Everyone runs around, everyone puts their foot in, they must see something in Gallagher if Newcastle United are linked to him."