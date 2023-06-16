News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy

Newcastle United's Champions League ticket prices revealed

Newcastle United season-ticket holders have been told how much Champions League tickets will cost next season.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 16th Jun 2023, 14:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 14:30 BST

Newcastle United have revealed how much season-ticket holders will pay to watch Champions League football next season.

The club today revealed its season ticket prices for the 2023/24 campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Season-ticket holders can also sign up to automatically get tickets for domestic cup ties next season.

Most Popular

Advance ticket prices are £30 for adults and £15 for concessions for FA Cup fixtures, and £20 and £10 respectively for Carabao Cup games.

The club, which finished fourth in the Premier League last season, is also offering a three-game Champions League "package" to season-ticket holders.

Tickets for the group games will be £55 for adults and £30 for concessions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

United say these prices, along with those for the domestic games, are "reduced" for season-ticket holders.

A club statement read: "The introduction of cup schemes follows a period of consultation with supporters via an online survey and in-person workshop, with 84% of those surveyed indicating a preference to guarantee tickets for all competitions by securing a seat with a package purchased in advance."

Newcastle last qualified for the Champions League 20 years ago when Sir Bobby Robson was manager.