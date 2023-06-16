Newcastle United's Champions League ticket prices revealed

Newcastle United have revealed how much season-ticket holders will pay to watch Champions League football next season.

The club today revealed its season ticket prices for the 2023/24 campaign.

Season-ticket holders can also sign up to automatically get tickets for domestic cup ties next season.

Advance ticket prices are £30 for adults and £15 for concessions for FA Cup fixtures, and £20 and £10 respectively for Carabao Cup games.

The club, which finished fourth in the Premier League last season, is also offering a three-game Champions League "package" to season-ticket holders.

Tickets for the group games will be £55 for adults and £30 for concessions.

United say these prices, along with those for the domestic games, are "reduced" for season-ticket holders.

A club statement read: "The introduction of cup schemes follows a period of consultation with supporters via an online survey and in-person workshop, with 84% of those surveyed indicating a preference to guarantee tickets for all competitions by securing a seat with a package purchased in advance."