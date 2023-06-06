The Magpies are looking to add a number of new faces to their squad during the summer transfer window and are believed to be prioritising the additions of a left-back, a midfielder, a winger and a forward as they prepare for their first season competing in the Champions League in over two decades.

Lyon's Ivorian forward Maxwel Cornet (2nd-L) celebrates with Lyon's French midfielder Houssem Aouar (L), Lyon's French forward Rayan Cherki (2nd-R) and Lyon's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (R) after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Olympique Lyonnais and Le Stade Brestois 29 at the Groupama stadium in Decines-Charpieu, near Lyon, south-eastern France, on December 16, 2020. (Photo by PHILIPPE DESMAZES / AFP) (Photo by PHILIPPE DESMAZES/AFP via Getty Images)

Links with Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney and RB Leipzig’s in-demand midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai have been widely reported - but it is one of French football’s rising stars that is said to be the latest player on the Magpies radar. L’Equipe have reported Newcastle are ready to offer ‘over £50million’ to see off competition from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain and clinch the signing of Lyon’s 19-year-old attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki.

The youngster has already made over a century of appearances for Les Gones after making his debut as a 16-year-old in a goalless draw against Dijon in October 2019. His first senior goal came three months later as he found the net in a 7-0 Coupe de France win over minnows Bourg-en-Bresse and he has gone on to score 14 goals and provide 16 appearances in 102 appearances for Lyon.

Another French outlet, But Football Club, have claimed Lyon owner John Textor is ‘sitting on a golden egg’ with Cherki and another highly-rated team-mate, defender Castello Lukeba. The Ligue 1 club are believed to be ‘relying on competition’ for both players to bump up Cherki’s asking price - although both Newcastle and PSG are said to be wary of the impact a big money move would make on their battle with financial fair play regulations.

Former Magpies forward looking for new club

Former big money signing Ayoze Perez is now a free agent following Leicester City's relegation from the Premier League.

Former Newcastle United star Ayoze Perez has been released by Leicester City following their relegation from the Premier League.

The Spanish forward made a £30m move to the King Power Stadium in the summer of 2019 after scoring 48 goals in 195 appearances during a five-year stay on Tyneside. With his Foxes contract entering into its final months, Perez made a loan move to La Liga club Real Betis and he helped them secure a place in next season’s Europa League.

