Newcastle United are reportedly ready to reignite their interest in a former transfer target as they look to boost their midfield ranks during the January transfer window.

The Magpies have been repeatedly linked with a number of defenders and forward players in recent months as they look to strengthen Eddie Howe’s options at both ends of the pitch. However, a number of reports have stated the United hierarchy will consider other options if they feel there is a deal to be done and that could lead to revisiting their interest in a player currently impressing in German football’s top flight.

Newcastle were said to be keen on a move for Wolfsburg midfielder Felix Nmecha during the summer of 2023 before turning their focus towards what became a successful pursuit of AC Milan star Sandro Tonali. Former Manchester City academy star Nmecha went on to join Borussia Dortmund during the same summer and actually faced Newcastle in two Champions League group stage fixtures during the following season. The powerful midfielder also showed the Magpies what they were missing as he scored the only goal as the Bundesliga club claimed all three points on a rainy night at St James Park in October 2023.

Since joining Dortmund, Nmecha has five goals and provided four assists in 48 appearances in all competitions - but the stats only tell half of the story as the midfielder has become an integral part of the setup at Signal Iduna Park. German outlet Bild have now claimed his performances during the opening months of the current season persuaded Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann to hand Nmecha his second and third senior caps during the recent international break. However, there are also claims his upturn in form has ignited interest from Premier League clubs and Newcastle, Manchester United and Chelsea are amongst those named.

The report states all three clubs were on hand to monitor Nmecha in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich - but there is a warning Dortmund will demand a big fee before they would consider any deal and could ask for three times the £15m they paid for Nmecha when he joined them from Wolfsburg 18 months ago.