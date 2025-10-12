Ange Postecoglou's future at Nottingham Forest has been the subject of intense speculation over the last week.

Newcastle United’s 2-0 home win against Nottingham Forest has increased the pressure on Ange Postecoglou - and could have handed a route back to the Premier League for a former Magpies boss.

There was some surprise when the former Celtic and Tottenham Hotspur head coach was named as successor to Nuno Espirito Santo at the City Ground last month as controversial owner Evangelos Marinakis opted to part company with the Portuguese boss just months after he had ended their long wait for a return to European competition.

Postecoglou’s introduction to life at the City Ground has been difficult and there are ongoing reports suggestion Marinakis is strongly considering bringing a quickfire end to his reign after Forest’s defeat at St James Park meant he had failed to win any of his first seven games in charge. A report from journalist Pete O’Rourke has suggested there will be talks between manager and chairman over the coming days and suggested Postecoglou could get some additional time to ‘turn things around’.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “Yeah, he definitely needs to start winning games. He knows that himself more than anybody. Football management is a cutthroat business, you need results as a manager and the owners and fans demand immediate success, there isn’t much patience. Postecoglou came out fighting after the Newcastle game, saying he’s up for the challenge and up for the fight to try and turn things around but he needs the backing.

“He knows how fragile football management is in that respect, so he won’t be holding his breath. It does look like he is going to get a stay of execution in this current international break. Obviously there’s due to be talks between Postecoglou and Marinakis, but it does seem that he will be given at least a few more games to try and turn things around at Forest.”

Consideration

Former Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez | Getty Images

GiveMeSport have given an insight into the managers that could be in line to replace Postecoglou should Marinakis opted to make a second managerial change of the season - and a former Magpies boss is included in their report. Fulham boss Marco Silva is said to ‘have admirers within the boardroom’ at Forest - but it is the name of Rafa Benitez that will surprise many onlookers after the Spaniard was said to be ‘under serious consideration’ to return to the Premier League for the first time since he left Everton in January 2022.

Benitez has been out of work since leaving La Liga club Celta Vigo in March last year after he claimed just five wins from his 28 league games in charge and a 4-0 defeat against former club Real Madrid proved to be the final game of his nine-month reign. Crucially, the report also suggests Benitez would ‘pay due attention to any approach from Forest’ as he looks to get back into the dugout.

