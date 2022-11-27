Over 22,000 fans attended The Lady Magpies’ previous match at St James’s against Morpeth Town in May – setting a domestic attendance record for a women’s league match in 2021-22. This Sunday, Newcastle are in Women’s FA Cup action against Barnsley (2pm kick-off), with the crowd set to be even larger than last time.

Over 25,000 tickets have been sold ahead of the game and co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi is targeting a crowd of 35,000.

Midfielder Kacie Elson played in the 4-0 win at St James’s Park last season and is relishing the prospect of playing in front of another bumper crowd this weekend.

Newcastle player Kacie Elson is challenged by Alnwick Town defender Kirsty Armstrong during the FA Women's National League Division One North match against Alnwick Town Ladies at St James' Park on May 01, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“I’m feeling excited from my previous memories,” she told The Gazette. “I can’t actually remember just how nerve-racking it is but I just know the feeling walking out and seeing all those fans, the excitement and I can’t wait to feel it again.

“Since that [Morpeth] game, our fan base, it has always been strong, but it’s seen people coming out more, our average crowd is surpassing even what we would think. The 22,000 also, no one could have expected that so it was just amazing.

"For some of the girls who haven’t experienced it, they’re so buzzing because they are aware of the turnout last time and we’re going to surpass that.”

Last month, Newcastle hosted Barnsley in the Women's National League Division One North at Druid Park. It was a frustrating game that ended in dramatic fashion as Katie Barker scored in the last minute to secure a 1-0 win for Becky Langley’s side.

“It will be a tough one,” Elson admitted. “We kept everyone waiting until the last minute last time and we’re hoping it’s not the case again and we do put this one to bed. It’d be great to progress in the FA Cup and give the fans something to cheer.

