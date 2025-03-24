A Newcastle United midfielder has been praised for the impact he has made during a loan spell in League Two.

Newcastle United midfielder Joe White has been told he could be set to enjoy a prominent role during the final months of his loan deal at League Two club MK Dons.

The Magpies academy graduate has made four senior appearances for Eddie Howe’s side after making substitute appearances against Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth during the second half of the 2023/24 season. However, the vast majority of White’s senior experience has come during loan spells with the likes of Crewe Alexandra, Hartlepool United and Exeter City.

The Carlisle-born midfielder was handed another opportunity to impress away from St James Park when he agreed to link up with former Magpies defender Mike Williamson during a season-long loan at MK Dons last August. The 22-year-old has gone on to make 29 appearances in all competitions and has provided a promising return of six goals and two assists during that time.

Milton Keynes Citzen’s sports editor Toby Lock has been impressed with the on-loan Magpie’s displays throughout the season and revealed White has impressed in a number of roles in midfield.

He told The Gazette: “In a team full of creative midfielders, Joe White has been one of the stand-out performers for MK Dons this season. In a campaign which has been derailed on countless occasions, White has been one of the singular positives to take from it, from a Dons perspective. Eased into things under Mike Williamson, even he was a little nervous about his future prospects when the ex-Newcastle man upped sticks for Carlisle - but under Scott Lindsey, White became a regular feature.

“Initially playing in a deeper role than many expected to see him operate in, he swiftly showed he is arguably a step above this level, certainly better than Dons' league position would suggest. Capable of scoring goals as well as being adept on the ball to lose plenty of hardened League Two players, he is not afraid to take it on to try and make things happen when those around him are faltering - and they have done plenty of that this season.”

White was subjected to yet another change of manager during his time with the League Two club after Lindsey accepted an offer to succeed former Newcastle goalkeeper Rob Elliot at League One side Crawley Town. However, his bond with new interim manager Ben Gladwin can help the Magpies midfielder claim a ‘significant role’ during the final stages of his loan spell.

Joe White in action for MK Dons | Getty Images

“He formed a close relationship with Ben Gladwin - a similar player in terms of their styles during Gladwin's playing days (even though White did not know Glads was a player until he saw clips on YouTube!). The pair were often seen before games deep in discussion, with Gladwin helping to mould White's game. Now Gladwin has taken interim charge, White is likely to continue to play a significant role in what could be a bit of a recovery job as they look to finish the season on a relative high, even though they will fall well-short of their pre-season expectations.”