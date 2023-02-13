Newcastle United remain fourth in the Premier League table despite dropping points at the weekend. The Magpies clawed back to take a point against Bournemouth, however were handed a lifeline when Tottenham Hotspur were thrashed by Leicester City.

Eddie Howe’s side now sit five points from third, however they have a game in hand over Manchester United. They will be hopeful of returning to winning ways as they take on Liverpool this weekend, with the Reds yet to win a Premier League match this year.

Here is the latest headlines from St. James’ Park...

Joe Willock a ‘major doubt’

Joe Willock could miss out on the Carabao Cup final next week after he was forced off in the first half against Bournemouth. The midfielder suffered a hamstring strain and was unable to continue as he was replaced by Anthony Gordon with less than ten minutes to go until half-time.

Willock certainly looks set to miss their next clash with Liverpool but faces a race against time to be fit for the trip to Wembley Stadium on February 26. The 23-year-old was one of three players taken off against West Ham due to injury with Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin picking up knocks, however they look likely to make a quick comeback.

Speaking after the weekend’s game, Howe said: “Miggy and Maxi, I don’t think are too bad. Miggy got stamped on his hand, so we think he’ll be okay. Maxi was just a knock. The concern is Joe, who has gone off with a hamstring problems, so we’ll have to wait and see how he is.”

Willock has started all but two of the Magpies’ matches in the Premier League this season and featured in all six of their Carabao Cup fixtures so far. The former Arsenal star’s potential absence could pave the way for Bruno Guimaraes, who will return from suspension for their clash with Manchester United.

Chris Hughton lands new role

Former Newcastle United boss Chris Hughton has been appointed head coach of the Ghana national team. The news comes months after Otto Addo stepped down following the World Cup.

Hughton left club football when he was sacked by Nottingham Forest in September 2021 before accepting a role as technical advisor to Ghana’s coaching staff ahead of their World Cup qualifiers in the following February. The 64-year-old was part of the national team that finished last in Group H in Qatar but will now be tasked with leading the team ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.