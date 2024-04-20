Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United midfielder Jay Turner-Cooke is ‘buzzing’ to be back on the pitch after four months out.

The 20-year-old recovered from a hernia injury to return for Newcastle Under-21s earlier this month. He has since started the last three matches for Ben Dawson’s side, including the 2-0 defeat to Leeds United at Whitley Park on Friday night.

Turner-Cooke scored the winner for Newcastle’s first-team in a 3-2 victory at Gateshead and travelled to the United States in pre-season last summer before joining St Johnstone on loan for the 2023-24 campaign. After making six appearances for the Scottish side, Newcastle triggered a January recall clause to cut his loan short.

Reflecting on his injury return, Turner-Cooke told the Newcastle club website: “I was buzzing to be playing again. It's been a tough few months out injured, which I had been carrying for a while when I was at St Johnstone.

"To be back on the pitch with a smile on my face was all I've needed for the last few months and hopefully I can get a good amount of minutes from now until the end of the season.

"I had some experience last season at Tranmere that I could use positively, which I thought I did, but it's always tough moving away from home and your friends and family but I thought I dealt with it quite well and I have more experience of learning when I was up there.

"It can only help to make me a better player and season for the future. I'm really determined to get back to full fitness, playing like I was prior to the injury. Hopefully, I can do that and end the season on a positive note."

The South Shields born attacking midfielder is contracted to Newcastle until June 2025. He has been named on the bench for Newcastle’s first-team and featured in several friendly matches but is still waiting to make his competitive debut for the club.