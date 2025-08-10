5 Newcastle United youngsters to watch this season including England U18 trio

There are some eye-catching talents making their way through the academy setup at Newcastle United.

Newcastle United’s pre-season campaign is over and their full focus will now go on next Saturday’s Premier League season opener at Aston Villa.

Understandably, a lot of the talk at St James Park has revolved around which new signings could be arriving and there appears to be some hope deals for AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw and Brentford forward Yoane Wissa can be wrapped up in the near future. There is also the ongoing saga surrounding Alexander Isak’s future on Tyneside amid ongoing interest from reigning Premier League champions Liverpool.

However, there are also some big decisions to make over several of United’s young prospects, who have made major progress in recent months and now appear to be on the brink of breaking into the senior setup on a regular basis. With a hectic season lying in wait across all age groups at academy level, there are a number of players that will be looking to catch Eddie Howe’s eye by showcasing their attitude and ability throughout the campaign.

The next step in their season will come with a National League Cup tie at non-league neighbours Gateshead on Wednesday night - but which Magpies youngsters should supporters keep an eye on this season and where could their short-term future lie?

5 Newcastle United youngsters to watch this season

Leo Shahar

The former Wolves academy defender is highly-rated within the Magpies youth setup and has already featured in a first-team squad after he was an unused substitute in a 2-1 home win against Brentford last season. Shahar replaced Kieran Trippier during the closing stages of Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Atletico Madrid and started the behind closed doors friendly against Carlisle United last month. A big decision is lying in wait over Shahar’s short-term future as Newcastle must consider whether to allow the England Under-18 international to take the next step in his development gaining senior experience out on loan or remain in and around Eddie Howe’s first-team squad.

Trevan Sanusi

A similar decision must be made over talented winger Trevan Sanusi, who has already shown glimpses of his undoubted promise and ability at senior level. Signed from Birmingham City’s youth setup, the England Under-18 international already made his senior debut when he came off the bench to replace Will Osula during the final 20 minutes of the FA Cup third round win against Bromley last season. Fleeting used during the current pre-season campaign, Sanusi will hope to kick on during the new season - although whether his attempts to do so are conducted at St James Park or out on loan remains to be seen.

Aidan Harris

As revealed by The Gazette last weekend, Harris is believed to be available for loan this season and has been offered to a number of North East non-league clubs. The Gazette also understands the Washington-born goalkeeper has a keen admirer in Eddie Howe, who has monitored his progress as he has trained alongside United’s senior stoppers over the last 12 months. After making a shock appearance as an unused substitute in a Champions League draw at AC Milan in September 2023, Harris made a first senior appearance in a close-season friendly against an A-League All-Stars side at the end of the season and is now likely to head out on loan at some stage this season.

Sean Neave

One of United’s Carabao Cup winners no less, the young striker is still waiting to make his competitive debut at senior level but was an unused substitute on nine occasions last season and that tally included the historic Wembley win against Liverpool. Neave has become a regular goalscorer at youth level and has netted an impressive 21 goals and provided seven assists in 37 appearances for the Magpies Under-21s. Neave could be offered out on loan this season but that decision could depend on how United’s hunt for new strikers at senior level pans out over the coming weeks.

Park Seung-Soo

Would it be a stretch to suggest the South Korean youngster has been one of the main positives of Newcastle’s pre-season campaign? Brought in from Suwon Bluewings ahead of United’s visit to his home country, the young winger has made two eye-catching displays against a K-League All-Stars and in Friday night’s home friendly with Espanyol. Howe has already praised the 18-year-old for the impact he has made during preparations for the new season and he could be kept in and around the senior setup at St James Park this season as well as earning game-time with the Under-21s.