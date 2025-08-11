'Nonsense' - Alan Shearer delivers verdict on Newcastle United's prospects

The Newcastle United legend has delivered his verdict on how he think the Magpies will fare this season.

Newcastle United will hope to emerge from a difficult summer and make a positive start to their Premier League campaign when they visit Aston Villa on Saturday lunchtime.

After the euphoria of last season’s Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool and the successful push for a Champions League place, there were genuine hopes the Magpies could boost their squad in a bid to build on the momentum of a historic campaign and become regular challengers for major honours.

However, frustration has been met at every turn during the summer transfer window as key targets such as Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, Brighton and Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro and RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko have all opted to join Premier League rivals. There have been new additions as the Magpies options in wide positions have been boosted by the arrival of Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been secured on a season-long loan deal from Southampton that could become a permanent switch next summer.

AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw is set to become the third new senior addition of the transfer window after United reportedly agreed an initial fee of around £35 million with the Serie A giants. The German centre-back has now arrived on Tyneside and will undergo his medical and there are hopes he could train with his new team-mates on Tuesday as they step up their preparations for the trip to Villa Park.

There is still a lot of work to do during the remaining three weeks of the summer transfer window and the situation surrounding the future of Alexander Isak will need to be resolved one way or another to allow the Magpies to move on from a difficult period. But what are their prospects of success this season as it stands? The club’s all-time record goalkeeper and former captain Alan Shearer has delivered his verdict on the latest episode of The Rest is Football.

What has Alan Shearer said about Newcastle United’s prospects this season?

Amazon Prime pundit and former footballer, Alan Shearer looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off first leg match between Manchester City and Real Madrid C.F. at Manchester City Stadium on February 11, 2025 in Manchester, England. | Getty Images

He told The Rest is Football podcast: “All of the talk has been about Isak. It’s been a disaster after what should have been a time for Newcastle to kick on after winning a trophy and getting Champions League football. It was the time to go out and get three or four big players and I thought that was going to happen. For whatever reason, and I’ve said about the chief executive and sporting director, I think it’s nonsense they haven’t had those in and whether that’s hampered them, I guess it has.

“They need to sort the situation out as quick as possible with Isak and I guess he stays until they get someone in and Eddie can maybe talk him around. They needed a forward anyway so they need to centre forwards. It’s a wait and see for Newcastle I think. They’ve got a tough start, they’ve got Villa away, Liverpool at home and the pre-season has been a nightmare. Ask me again in three or four weeks at the end of the window. I’ve got them fifth or sixth.”

