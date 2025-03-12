One Liverpool star has fired a warning to Newcastle United ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final - and it’s a warning the Magpies must heed.

Eddie Howe’s side defeated West Ham on Monday night in their final match before Sunday’s final. A solitary Bruno Guimaraes goal was enough to secure a big three points for the Magpies in a result, rather than performance, that will give them confidence of upsetting the odds on Sunday at Wembley.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will head to the capital having seen their hopes of winning the Champions League decimated by PSG at Anfield. Despite taking a 1-0 lead back to England with them, Arne Slot’s side were beaten by their French counterparts on penalties after a bruising 120 minutes of action.

Darwin Nunez’s Newcastle United warning

Nunez was one of the unfortunate players to miss a spot-kick on Tuesday night as the Reds were ultimately downed 4-1 by PSG in the shootout. Nunez stepped up second following Mohamed Salah’s successful conversion, but saw his low effort saved by Gianluigi Donarumma in the Anfield Road End goal.

Nunez posted an emotional figure as his team fell further and further behind their French counterparts in the shootout and could only watch on from the halfway line as PSG triumphed when Desire Doue dispatched his side’s fourth kick to seal victory.

Taking to X on Wednesday, Nunez posted three pictures of himself during and in the immediate aftermath of the penalty shootout with the caption: ‘Levantarse y seguir, como siempre’ which, as translated to English, reads: ‘Get up and carry on, as always’.

Whilst Nunez and his teammates will reflect on what could have been in Europe this season, they will undoubtedly seek a response on Sunday at Wembley. Newcastle United, meanwhile, already know just what a fired-up Nunez can bring if on form.

Darwin Nunez’s stunning Newcastle United brace

Nunez has never been able to truly hit the stunning heights many predicted ahead of his move to Merseyside. A red card against Crystal Palace on his debut saw his career in England get off to a rocky start, with his penalty miss against PSG another low mark for the Uruguayan.

However, he has enjoyed some very high peaks during his time at Anfield, with arguably the highest coming at St James’ Park. On that day, Nunez watched on from the bench as his side fell 1-0 behind to an Anthony Gordon strike and then a man down when Virgil van Dijk was sent off by John Brooks for a foul on Alexander Isak.

Whilst never pressing home their advantage, the Magpies looked to have sealed the three points, but they didn’t bank on Nunez being the difference maker for the Reds. The former Benfica man scored two almost identical goals with sumptuous finishes past Nick Pope into the bottom corner to seal all three points for his side as the Reds, on their last appearance at St James’ Park under Jurgen Klopp, headed back to Merseyside with the most unlikely of victories.