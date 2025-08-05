How does Newcastle United’s net spend compare to their rivals as the Magpies look to land RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko?

The wait goes on for Newcastle United as they look to add a third new face to their first-team squad during the summer transfer window.

The last seven days have been dominated by speculation over the Magpies interest in RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko as the St James Park hierarchy look to boost Eddie Howe’s attacking options ahead of the new Premier League season. With ongoing talk suggesting Alexander Isak could still depart for reigning champions Liverpool before the summer transfer window closes on the first day of September, United are pushing hard to complete a club record deal for Sesko and secured the services of a player that has been on their list of targets for over two years.

The latest speculation has suggested Newcastle are hoping to receive a definitive answer from both Leipzig and Sesko over the next 24 hours after what were described as ‘positive talks’ took place on Monday. Manchester United also remain keen on the Slovenia international - although have not made an official bid as it stands despite holding preliminary discussions with the Bundesliga outfit.

The Magpies have already added Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga to their squad this summer and another new face arrived over the weekend when a season-long loan deal was completed for Southampton and England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. There have been reports stating United could reignite their interest in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi 12 months after failing to tempt the Eagles into a sale and there could be another attempt to lure Brentford forward Yoane Wissa to Tyneside before the summer trading comes to a close next month. A move for a midfielder could also be on the agenda after Magpies academy product Sean Longstaff completed a move to Premier League newcomers Leeds United.

Newcastle’s spending will surely increase over the next four weeks - but how does their current net spend during the summer transfer window compare with their rivals across the Premier League? We take a look with the use of figures provided by the experts at TransferMarkt.

Premier League net spends during summer transfer window

1. AFC Bournemouth - £70.9m profit 2. Nottingham Forest - £39.9m profit 3. Brighton and Hove Albion - £36.2m profit 4. Brentford - £35.4m profit 5. Wolverhampton Wanderers - £31.3m profit 6. West Ham United - £1.6m profit 7. Aston Villa - £0m 8. Fulham - £0.4m loss 9. Crystal Palace - £2m loss 10. Newcastle United - £30.4m loss 11. Burnley - £33.8m loss 12. Everton - £47.4m loss 13. Leeds United £69.0m loss 14. Sunderland £85.9m loss 15. Chelsea - £111.25m loss 16. Tottenham Hotspur - £114.8m loss 17. Manchester City - £125.0m loss 18. Manchester United - £133.1m loss 19. Liverpool - £152.4m loss 20. Arsenal - £187.8m loss

