Newcastle United new signing Sandro Tonali reveals what's 'annoyed' him

Sandro Tonali cannot wait to get started at Newcastle United.

The midfielder, the most expensive Italian player in history, joined the club from AC Milan this week in a deal worth around £55million.

However, the 23-year-old – who had a medical ahead of the move late last month after agreeing terms with United – must first rest after Italy's campaign at the European Under-21 Championship.

And Tonali, impatient to get started at his new club, will not meet all of his new team-mates, and join in with pre-season training, until later this month.

Asked how excited he was to get started, Tonali said: “A lot, because I knew I was coming to play here, and then I had to wait for 10 or 15 days to meet my new team-mates. That’s annoying

"I hope to come here and start as soon as possible, because I’ll have to make progress with the language. It won’t be something easy to do, but it’s part of the path I have to take.”

Winning ambition

Tonali, a Champions League semi-finalist with Milan, has signed an "initial" five-year deal at Newcastle.

"The ambition of every player is to come to a team and win," said Tonali, who has also played for Italy's senior team.

“I believe the first thing you should do is never stop, and then aim to win. This is everyone’s goal – to try to win as soon as possible."

Tonali is likely to make his first appearance at St James' Park in next month's Sela Cup friendlies.

