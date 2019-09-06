Newcastle United news: Martin Dubravka 'content' at SJP amid European interest in keeper; Chopra wades in Owen as striker backtracks
Newcastle United keeper Martin Dubravka insists he’s happy at St James’s Park amid interest from some of Europe’s big hitters.
The 30-year-old will line up for Slovakia this evening in their European Championships qualifier against Croatia – and despite rumours of interest from the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus and Neymar’s Paris Saint-Germain, Dubravka remains content in the Premier League with United.
“It is important to me that my position has not changed,” said the goalkeeper while on international duty.
“I’m continuing (to play) and I’m happy about it.
“It would be difficult for any coach coming after Benitez because he has a name. People loved him there. Bruce was given the opportunity. It is challenging and he strives to motivate us a lot in matches and in training.”
Meanwhile, after a social media spat with Newcastle legend Alan Shearer, Michael Owen has backed down from his critical stance on his time at United.
“I wasn't unhappy. I loved Newcastle, I loved the city, the people, and I loved playing there,” he said when speaking to the BBC.
And Michael Chopra, a teammate of both Shearer and Owen at United – has also been having his say.
“They believed he was going to take Newcastle United places, and he, basically, threw it all back in their faces,” he said.
And a bit of a transfer line – Newcastle United managed to steal in to snatch the signature of Frenchman Ludwig Francillette from under the noses of Glasgow Rangers.
Fabian Schar added to his growing collection of wonder goals – this time for his country as Switzerland completed a 1-1 draw with Ireland in Dublin last night.
