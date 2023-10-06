Newcastle United on ‘alert’ with Liverpool for England ace amid attacker update
Newcastle United are back in action this weekend away at West Ham
Newcastle United secured a famous 4-1 win at home to PSG in the Champions League last time out. The Toon Army return to Premier League action this weekend.
They are currently sat in 8th place in the table. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...
Attacker latest
Newcastle have been linked with a move for Arsenal attacker Emile Smith Rowe. The 23-year-old, who is an England international, isn’t guarenteed regular game time at the Emirates Stadium anymore.
Journalist Graeme Bailey has had this to say on the Talking Transfers Podcast: “Does Arteta trust him? I don’t think he does you know. I think there have been chances for Smith Rowe to play, but he’s some way down the pecking order.
“We know Aston Villa love him, they almost signed him before, they still want him, our information is that Newcastle would take him, Brighton would take him, he can’t go to Tottenham, they wouldn’t sell him there. He will give it until January and see what’s happening there.”
Winger wanted
Newcastle are interested in a swoop for West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen. As reported by talkSPORT, the Toon Army are ‘on alert’ along with fellow top-flight club Liverpool as talks over a new deal at the London Stadium move along slowly at this moment in time.
Bowen, 26, moved to the Hammers in January 2020 after catching the eye in the Championship with Hull City. He hasn’t looked back since and has scored 45 goals in 165 games for the London club in all competitions, five of which have come already in this campaign and David Moyes’ side could face a battle to keep hold of him unless he puts pen-to-paper on an extension in the near future.