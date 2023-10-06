Newcastle United on ‘alert’ with Liverpool for England ace amid attacker update

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United secured a famous 4-1 win at home to PSG in the Champions League last time out. The Toon Army return to Premier League action this weekend.

They are currently sat in 8th place in the table. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Attacker latest

Newcastle have been linked with a move for Arsenal attacker Emile Smith Rowe. The 23-year-old, who is an England international, isn’t guarenteed regular game time at the Emirates Stadium anymore.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has had this to say on the Talking Transfers Podcast: “Does Arteta trust him? I don’t think he does you know. I think there have been chances for Smith Rowe to play, but he’s some way down the pecking order.

“We know Aston Villa love him, they almost signed him before, they still want him, our information is that Newcastle would take him, Brighton would take him, he can’t go to Tottenham, they wouldn’t sell him there. He will give it until January and see what’s happening there.”

Winger wanted

Newcastle are interested in a swoop for West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen. As reported by talkSPORT, the Toon Army are ‘on alert’ along with fellow top-flight club Liverpool as talks over a new deal at the London Stadium move along slowly at this moment in time.

