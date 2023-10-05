Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kieran Trippier and Eddie Howe have been nominated for Premier League Player of the Month and Premier League Manager of the Month for their work during September. After a disappointing start to the month, one that saw them succumb to a 3-1 defeat against Brighton, the Magpies responded superbly to end the month with three wins in a row - including their biggest ever away win in the competition at Bramall Lane.

The turnaround from Newcastle has been remarkable, but Howe will face stiff competition if he wants to win his third Manager of the Month Award as Newcastle United head coach. Howe has been nominated alongside Mikel Arteta, Unai Emery, Jurgen Klopp and Ange Postecoglou.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trippier, meanwhile, who registered three assists in their 8-0 win over the Blades, will face competition from Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez, West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, Wolves winger Pedro Neto, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Tottenham Hotspur duo James Maddison and Son Heung-min.