Newcastle United duo recognised by Premier League - but face stiff Liverpool and Tottenham competition
Newcastle United have been recognised by the Premier League for a brilliant September.
Kieran Trippier and Eddie Howe have been nominated for Premier League Player of the Month and Premier League Manager of the Month for their work during September. After a disappointing start to the month, one that saw them succumb to a 3-1 defeat against Brighton, the Magpies responded superbly to end the month with three wins in a row - including their biggest ever away win in the competition at Bramall Lane.
The turnaround from Newcastle has been remarkable, but Howe will face stiff competition if he wants to win his third Manager of the Month Award as Newcastle United head coach. Howe has been nominated alongside Mikel Arteta, Unai Emery, Jurgen Klopp and Ange Postecoglou.
Trippier, meanwhile, who registered three assists in their 8-0 win over the Blades, will face competition from Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez, West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, Wolves winger Pedro Neto, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Tottenham Hotspur duo James Maddison and Son Heung-min.
Unlike his manager, who has won the Manager of the Month award on five occasions throughout his time at both Bournemouth and Newcastle United, Trippier has never been named as Player of the Month. The last Magpies player to be given the award was Miguel Almiron after some stunning form in October last year saw the Paraguayan net seven goals in just six games.
Supporters can vote for Trippier to be Player of the Month at plpotm.com whilst Howe can be picked as Manager of the Month on the Premier League website. Voting closes at noon on Monday 9 October.