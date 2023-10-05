Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Watford manager Xisco Munoz was sacked by Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday night with the club currently rooted to the bottom of the Championship table. Munoz only replaced predecessor Darren Moore in the summer, however, no wins and just two draws from their first eight league games have signalled the end of his brief time at the club.

As the Owls now search for Munoz’s successor, former Newcastle United midfielder Joey Barton has emerged as a potential candidate. Barton is currently manager of League One outfit Bristol Rovers.

The Gas sit 11th in the table and defeated Port Vale 3-0 at the weekend. Barton, who also had a stint as Fleetwood Town manager, has linked with the vacancy at Hillsborough alongside some very familiar names.

Neil Warnock, who has worked on the other side of the Steel City divide, is regarded as the current favourite to succeed Munoz. Warnock recently left his post as Huddersfield Town manager after helping guide the Terriers to safety in the Championship last season - something he will be tasked with yet again should he be hired by the Owls.

Former Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal, who masterminded a double over Newcastle United during the 2016/17 Championship season, has also been heavily-tipped for a return to Hillsborough. Nathan Jones, Danny Rohl and ex-Aston Villa and Leicester City boss Dean Smith have also been linked with the vacancy.