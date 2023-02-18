Matt Targett, sidelined since Christmas with a heel injury, returned to training this week, but the left-back won’t be involved against Liverpool this evening.

However, the 27-year-old, signed from Aston Villa last summer on a permanent deal after a successful half-season loan at the club, could be back for the February 26 Carabao Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley.

“Matt Targett’s made a very welcome return to training, first steps for him,” said United’s head coach. “I won’t push him this weekend. But good signs for him that he’s nearing coming back.”

Asked if Targett could be fit for Wembley, Howe added: "Yeah possibly. For me, it depends on how he comes through this weekend."

Targett, a fixture in the starting XI in the second half of last season, lost his place in the team to 30-year-old Dan Burn in October due to illness.

Burn, signed as a central defender, hasn’t looked back, though the return of Targett from injury will give Howe a decision to make at left-back.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

“We’ve definitely missed Matt,” said Howe, who will make a late decision on striker Callum Wilson for the Liverpool game.

