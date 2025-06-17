Newcastle United face major decisions over the long-term future of nine members of Eddie Howe’s squad.

Newcastle United face a number of challenges in the summer transfer window as the Magpies hierarchy look to boost Eddie Howe’s squad ahead of their return to the Champions League.

As it stands, Spanish youngster Antonio Cordero has become the only new arrival so far this summer and the former Malaga winger is expected to head out on loan next season before returning to St James Park in 12 months time with a view to challenging for a first-team place.

Further arrivals are on the agenda and the likes of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, Brighton and Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro and Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford are all believed to be on the Magpies wish list as the second part of the summer transfer window opened for business on Monday.

However, there are also some big decisions to make on current members of the Magpies squad as they head into the final year of their deals. If new agreements are not found, they will leave the club on the free transfer next summer - but who are those nine and what are their chances of remaining with on Tyneside?

Martin Dubravka

The Slovakian goalkeeper agreed a new deal earlier this season after proving himself to be an able deputy to regular number one Nick Pope. However, there have been reports Dubravka could look to secure a move away from St James Park this summer, 12 months before his current contract will come to an end.

Kieran Trippier

The first landmark signing under the ownership of a PIF-led consortium, Trippier has more than lived up to the hype that surrounded his arrival at St James Park. A setter of standards, the England international will go down as a club legend no matter when his time on Tyneside comes to a close. Trippier has been linked with a move away from Newcastle during the current transfer window - and that move could yet come to pass. Either way, his current deal will expire at the end of the upcoming season.

Emil Krafth

The Sweden international is a trusted figure for Eddie Howe and although far from a regular in the United starting eleven, he has proven to be an able deputy when called upon. That will be his role moving forwards this season and another decision over future will be made before his current deal ends next summer.

Nick Pope

Pope may well have a fight on his hands when it comes to Howe’s number one this season if the Magpies are successful in their pursuit of Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford. The former Burnley goalkeeper has provided impressive service to the Magpies and has been an integral part of the success they have achieved in recent seasons. Although speculation has linked Pope with a move away from Tyneside this summer, it seems likely he will remain at Newcastle for at least another year.

Matt Targett

Targett made a positive impact after joining Newcastle from Aston Villa in a loan deal in January 2022 before making a permanent switch to Tyneside at the end of the same season. The left-back has slipped out of favour after suffering a number of injuries and seems set to leave the club as he enters the final 12 months of his current deal.

Sean Longstaff

The Magpies academy product has been the subject of intense speculation over his future in recent months as he ventures into the final 12 months of his deal at St James Park. Longstaff has been linked with moves to Everton and Leeds United - although his presence as a home-grown player could mean he remains at Newcastle as the Magpies look to meet the squad criteria to compete in the Champions League.

Fabian Schar

Arguably Newcastle’s best pound-for-pound signing in their recent history. Schar has become one of the most consistent defenders witnessed at St James Park for a long time and has impressed throughout Howe’s managerial reign. Newcastle are looking for a long-term successor to the Swiss defender - and how successful they are in that pursuit may well dictate how long Schar remains with the club.

Isaac Hayden

Something of a Magpies stalwart despite spending the vast majority of recent seasons away from Tyneside, Hayden will be allowed to leave the club this summer as he enters the final 12 months of his current deal. Another loan stint would not be out of the question if a permanent deal is not possible.

Mark Gillespie

One of Newcastle’s ever-growing goalkeeping fraternity, Gillespie penned another one-year deal recently and has proven to be a big influence and setter of standards in and around the dressing room and training ground. If he is happy to continue acting in such a role, he may well remain at Newcastle for the long-term.