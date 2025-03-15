Newcastle United’s players are en route to London ahead of their Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

Eddie Howe’s side look to end a near 70-year wait for a major trophy when they face Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday. Arne Slot’s side, who have taken four points from their two Premier League meetings this season, stand in their way of making history in the capital.

Newcastle United will have just four players absent for Sunday’s match, although three of those can count themselves as first-team regulars under Howe. Sven Botman and Lewis Hall will both miss out through injury, whilst Anthony Gordon will serve the second match of his three game ban this weekend.

Club captain Jamaal Lascelles will also not feature at Wembley as he continues his recovery from an ACL injury. Lascelles hasn’t featured for the Magpies since the end of March 2024.

Whilst none of these players will feature at Wembley, three of them have been videos travelling to London with the squad. In a video posted on the club’s social media accounts, Botman, Gordon and Lascelles were shown boarding a plane alongside their teammates.

Whilst Lascelles has been a long-term injury concern, the Magpies lost the services of Gordon, Hall and Botman within days of each other as their preparations for Sunday’s final were rocked following an FA Cup exit to Brighton. Victory over West Ham on Monday night, however, has lifted spirits ahead of their clash with Liverpool.

Eddie Howe on Newcastle United injury news

Speaking to the media on Friday, Howe was hopeful that his team had been able to overcome the disappointment of losing Hall, Botman and Gordon for the final and of his confidence that the group of players at his disposal can impress at Wembley: “Yeah, I think you have to, I think you have to come together stronger, so in the week that we had that certainly didn't go as planned when we had players and losing big players as well and important players, never easy, but you have to regroup and then you have to come back stronger and you have to come back stronger in a more unified way.

“That's always the key aspect, it's how you respond to it and we try to double down on our core strengths, that doesn't change regarding on individuals available and I think the spirit has been really good and that's why West Ham was so important and it wasn't lost on any of us after the game, that increased our feeling, that increased our unity, that increased our belief internally, we needed that win.

“Training has been good this week, the preparation has been very good, I've been happy with how everything is looking to this point, we're still two days left to go, so yeah, everything's positive now.”

Liverpool, meanwhile, will not have Trent Alexander-Arnold on Sunday after he was injured against PSG on Tuesday night. Ibrahima Konate, though, is expected to feature despite also leaving the Anfield turf prematurely in midweek.