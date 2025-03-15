Both Eddie Howe and Arne Slot have injury concerns to deal with ahead of the Carabao Cup final between Newcastle United and Liverpool on Sunday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United are potentially just 90 minutes away from lifting the Carabao Cup trophy and ending their seven-decade wait for a major domestic honour. However, in order to do that, they will have to defeat a Liverpool side that have lost just once in the Premier League all season - and do that without a number of key players.

Howe’s side left the London Stadium on Monday night injury free as they ensured they would head back to the capital on Sunday on the back of a win, however, they will still be without the services of Sven Botman, Lewis Hall and Jamaal Lascelles through injury at Wembley, whilst Anthony Gordon continues his suspension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool, meanwhile, had a bruising 120 minutes against PSG in midweek as they were dumped out of the Champions League. Slot’s side were defeated 4-1 on penalties by the reigning French champions and suffered a couple of worrying injuries in that match as the participation of two key players for Sunday’s final were thrown into doubt.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury and suspension news from both camps ahead of the Carabao Cup final between Newcastle United and Liverpool:

Liverpool injury news

Trent Alexander-Arnold - out

Alexander-Arnold was injured during the second-half of Liverpool’s defeat to PSG on Tuesday night. Arne Slot has confirmed that he will not feature at Wembley and that he will undergo further assessment to see if he can play again this campaign.

Conor Bradley - out

Bradley suffered a muscle injury during Liverpool’s draw with Aston Villa last month - one that will keep him out of Sunday’s final. Injuries for Alexander-Arnold and the Northern Irish international means Slot will be forced to reshuffle his defence this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Gomez - out

Gomez has a hamstring injury and faces a race against time to be fit before the end of the season. He won’t feature on Sunday.

Ibrahima Konate - doubt

Konate was withdrawn prematurely on Tuesday night, but Slot is hopeful of having the Frenchman available at Wembley after revealing he was substituted because of cramp.

Newcastle United injury and suspension news

Jamaal Lascelles - out

Lascelles is still recovering from an ACL injury. It is hoped that he can make his return to action before the end of the campaign.

Anthony Gordon - out

Gordon will serve the second game of a three-match ban this weekend after being sent off against Brighton in the FA Cup. He didn’t feature against West Ham on Monday night and will not play this weekend either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sven Botman - out

Botman was nearing a return ahead of their clash with Brighton earlier this month, but it was revealed that the Dutchman needed surgery to remove fluid in his knee. It is hoped that he will be able to feature before the season concludes at the end of May.

Hall has undergone an operation on a foot injury and will miss the remainder of the campaign.