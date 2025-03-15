Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United predicted XI v Liverpool as Nick Pope decision made

Eddie Howe has a number of big decisions to make when he picks his starting XI for the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

With Lewis Hall, Sven Botman and Anthony Gordon all missing Sunday’s final through a mix of injury and suspension, Howe faces a couple of big decisions to make when he picks his starting XI. In goal, both Martin Dubravka and Nick Pope will be pushing to start, whilst Harvey Barnes could look to add to his assist on Monday night.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

Nick Pope

Howe dropped a major hint in selecting Pope to play at the London Stadium on Monday night. The former Burnley man missed the 2023 final through suspension and will be desperate to play this weekend.

Kieran Trippier

Trippier was very good on Monday night and showed his class in the second leg of their semi final win over Arsenal. His leadership and experience of big matches will be invaluable at Wembley.

Fabian Schar

Schar netted a late equaliser between the sides at St James’ Park back in December. As one of the club’s longest-serving players, he will be keen to etch his name in history this weekend.

Dan Burn

Burn was solid against West Ham, although he did have a couple of nervy moments against the pace of Jarrod Bowen. He will know the threats Liverpool pose, but also of the hero status that potentially awaits him should he get his hands on the trophy come Sunday night.

Tino Livramento

Lewis Hall was brilliant against Mohamed Salah at Anfield earlier this month and has shown Livramento the blueprint on how to best deal with the Egyptian.

Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes will lead his side onto the Wembley turf on Sunday and has spoken greatly of his desire to write his name in the club’s history. Helping them to a win this weekend, like he did on Monday night, will see his name etched in history forever.

Sandro Tonali

Tonali may not grab the headlines with his performances, but he could be the key difference maker for the Magpies this weekend.

Joelinton

The Brazilian was a huge miss the last time these two sides met, with his engine and physicality perfect for an occasion like this. Hopefully he can put in another impressive display.

Jacob Murphy

Murphy was quiet on Monday night, but his link-up with Isak in the last few months mean that it may just take a second for him to have an impact in the final.

Alexander Isak

Having Isak available means Newcastle United always have a chance of winning. The Swedish international had Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk on toast at times at St James’ Park in December and Liverpool will undoubtedly be worried about him this weekend.

Harvey Barnes

Barnes was Newcastle’s biggest attacking threat on Monday night and with the goalscoring prowess he possesses, he is always just an opening away from getting on the score sheet and in a final - that could be priceless.