Newcastle United are hoping to add to their squad as they prepare to return to the Champions League during the upcoming season.

Newcastle United will step up their attempts to make their first major signing of the summer transfer window over the coming weeks.

The Magpies have already completed the addition of Spain Under-19 winger Antonio Cordero and he is likely to spend next season on loan elsewhere before returning to St James Park next summer. There were reports suggesting Newcastle had made a move for another winger earlier this week after they saw a £45m bid for Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga rejected by their Premier League rivals.

A right-sided winger remains the only position Newcastle have not strengthened since a PIF-led takeover of the Magpies was completed in October 2021 - and that is believed to be at the list of the priorities for the remainder of the transfer window. However, a goalkeeper, centre-back and a striker are also believed to be on the agenda as the Magpies prepare to return to the Champions League during the new season.

We took to AI tool Grok3 to see who Newcastle are predicted to sign before the summer transfer window comes to a close during the early days of September.

Who are Newcastle United predicted to sign during the summer transfer window?

Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi in action against Newcastle United. The Magpies have been linked with a move for the Ukrainian. | Getty Images

James Trafford

Grok3: With Nick Pope as the established starter, Newcastle may seek a younger, ball-playing goalkeeper to compete and eventually succeed him. Trafford has been linked with Newcastle. His ability to distribute from the back aligns with Howe’s system and his potential and Premier League experience make him a strong fit.

Illia Zabarnyi

Grok3: Newcastle’s defence needs reinforcement, particularly at centre-back and full-back, to provide depth and versatility. The potential departure of Jamaal Lascelles (contract ends next summer) and aging defenders like Fabian Schär necessitate action. Ukrainian centre-back Zabarnyi, 23, has impressed in the Premier League and could form a long-term partnership with Sven Botman

Kyle Walker-Peters

Grok3: With his Southampton contract expiring, Walker-Peters offers versatility as a backup for both left-back and right-back positions and would be available on a free transfer.

Joey Veerman

Grok3: Newcastle’s midfield lacks depth behind Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, and Joelinton. A creative or defensive midfielder could enhance their control in matches. Dutch midfielder Veerman’s passing range would suit Howe’s system - but Newcastle may prioritise other areas unless a current player is sold

Joao Pedro

Grok3: With Cordero likely loaned out, Newcastle need immediate attacking reinforcements, particularly on the right wing and as a backup for Alexander Isak. The club aims for a Champions League-level forward. Reports suggest Newcastle are prepared to pursue the Brazilian forward, who can play as a striker or winger. His versatility and Champions League-level quality make him a prime target.