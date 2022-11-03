Newcastle United ‘prepare offer’ for Leeds United ‘target’ as Magpies quartet nominated for Premier League awards

Here, we take a look at all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

De Ketelaere reports

According to reports in Italy, Newcastle United are ‘preparing’ an offer to sign AC Milan’s Charles De Ketelaere, less than six months after he moved to the San Siro. De Ketelaere was the subject of intense transfer speculation this summer with Milan and Leeds United credited with the most concrete interest in the 21-year-old.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United interacts with Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United after the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Newcastle United at Craven Cottage on October 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Eventually, De Ketelaere would make the move to Italy but after a disappointing start to life in Serie A, reports have suggested that he could be on the move once again. Newcastle have been linked with making an offer of around £26million to tempt the Belgian to Tyneside - a fee similar to the one Milan paid Club Brugge for his services this summer.

Awards recognition

Eddie Howe, Miguel Almiron, Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes have all received recognition from the Premier League for their performances over October. The quartet have all received nominations for awards with Almiron, rather unsurprisingly, receiving two nominations.

Howe has been nominated for Premier League Manager of the Month after guiding the Magpies to five wins and one draw from their six games last month. Howe will battle it out with Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola for the award that he last won in February after a similarly impressive run of form.

Trippier, Guimaraes and Almiron have all been nominated for Player of the Month after enjoying a stunning October. Whilst Guimaraes and Trippier enjoyed a sensational month themselves, Almiron is currently the fans favourite to scoop the award and has a fairly sizeable social media campaign behind him.

Furthermore, the Paraguayan also has the support of his teammates for the award with Guimaraes posting a classy message on Twitter, pledging his support for Almiron: “Very proud to be running for the best of the month again, but I wanted to ask you to vote [for] Miggy, even if me and [Trippier] are doing well, Miggy is living his dreams.”

Not content with just one nomination however, Almiron’s delicious volley against has also been nominated for Goal of the Month.