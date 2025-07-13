Newcastle United star reacts to £55m deal as former Magpie lands shock London move

The latest from Newcastle United as the Magpies look to make more moves in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United’s latest signing will be made to feel at home after joining the Magpies - according to one of the men he will share a dressing room with at St James Park.

The United hierarchy brought a long-awaited end to their attempts to make a major signing when they completed a £55 million deal to secure the services of long-term transfer target Anthony Elanga on Friday. The Nottingham Forest winger had reportedly been under consideration for a move to Tyneside for a number of months after playing a lead role in helping Nuno Espirito Santo’s men qualify for Europe last season.

The former Manchester United wideman will join Sweden international team-mates Alexander Isak and Emil Krafth at Newcastle - but it was another member of the current Magpies squad that has revealed his delight over the addition of his newest team-mate.

He told the club website: “He’s a really good player with a lot of qualities. He’s very fast, can score or assist and has been tough to play against so I’m happy he’s now joined us! He will be very welcomed into the group and we will do everything to make sure he feels at home and comfortable so he can do what he has been doing for Nottingham Forest. I’m very happy he has signed and I wish him all the best.”

Former club record sale makes shock London move

Newcastle United academy product Andy Carroll | Getty Images

Memories of transfer deadline day in January 2011 still live fresh in the mind for many Newcastle United supporters.

With the Magpies comfortably in mid-table after securing promotion back into the Premier League during the previous season, Tyneside was rocked when young striker Andy Carroll made a club record £35 million move to Liverpool as the Reds looked to partner the United academy graduate with fellow new signing Luis Suarez. Carroll didn’t quite hit the heights at Anfield and would return to Newcastle just over eight years later before spending time with Reading and West Bromwich Albion.

A surprise move to French second tier club Amiens followed before Carroll moved on to fallen giants Bordeaux in September last year after they were relegated into the fourth tier of the French game after being forced into administration. Carroll revealed he was leaving the club last month and has now returned to England to join Dagenham and Redbridge as the National League South club await FA clearance to confirm a takeover by a Qatari investment group

He told The Sun: “I'm really excited to get started with Dagenham. My kids thought I was signing for Chelsea - they'll be in for a shock. It's a fantastic location and close to my kids, they will be able to come and see me play. I really enjoyed my time in Bordeaux but it's time for me to get settled with my family. I'm hoping my kids will bring their friends to see me play.

“I didn't want to finish playing football and I'm really excited to get involved in the leadership side and be a player. I've got experience in seeing how clubs are run, of all levels. I think I can add value. My first job is to go in as a player, I want to get them promoted. I was offered clubs with a lot more money, but I realised Dagenham was a project that I really wanted to get into. I was getting offers from clubs in France, Italy and Spain, but I wanted to come home. I could sign for a top club, but me and the managers might not see eye to eye, so I just want to be somewhere I'm going to be happy.”

