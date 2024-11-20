Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wednesday marks the third anniversary of Eddie Howe’s first game as Newcastle United manager.

The former Bournemouth boss was named as successor to former manager Steve Bruce and stepped into the heart of a relegation battle at St James Park. After United had failed to win any of their first 11 games of the 2021/22 Premier League season, they were sat second from bottom in the table and the mood was low, despite the recent takeover by a PIF-led consortium.

After Graeme Jones had overseen a home defeat against Chelsea and draws at Crystal Palace and Brighton during a short interim spell in charge, Howe prepared for the first game of his reign as Brentford visited St James Park. Yet in a cruel twist of fate, the Magpies manager would not be there to see the game after returning a positive Covid-19 test just 24 hours before his St James Park managerial debut.

Of course, we now know Howe would oversee a remarkable turnaround in fortunes by leading the Magpies to safety that season and guiding the club back into the Champions League after a two-decade absence and to their first major cup final since 1999. But what has become of the first matchday squad named by Howe as his reign got underway with an entertaining 3-3 draw with the Bees?

Starting eleven vs Brentford

Karl Darlow

After being handed a starting place against the Bees, Darlow failed to make another Premier League appearance during the remainder of the season. He spent time on loan at Hull City during the following campaign before joining Leeds United on a permanent basis during the summer of 2023 and remains at Elland Road. There was a notable achievement for Darlow recently when he made his international debut for Wales.

Jacob Murphy

Little was known of Murphy’s long-term future at St James Park when Howe was appointed - but the winger has found a fan in the Magpies boss and has rewarded him with an upturn in performances. With Newcastle looking to strengthen in wide areas over the coming transfer windows, Howe’s loyalty towards the former Norwich City man could be tested.

Matt Ritchie

Ritchie was expected to play a leading role when his former Bournemouth manager was named as successor to Steve Bruce. Howe did rely on the former Scotland international for large parts of his early months in charge but Ritchie’s appearances became few and far between over the last 18 months. After leaving Newcastle in the summer, the winger is now with Championship club Portsmouth.

Fabian Schar

Fabian Schar

A real firm favourite of Howe’s and a player the current Magpies boss wanted to sign during his time at Bournemouth. Schar remains at Newcastle and has played an integral role in their rise under Howe. Although he is out of contract at the end of the season, both Schar and the Magpies are believed to be keen to agree a new deal.

Jamaal Lascelles

The Magpies club captain remains with the club and is currently working his way back from a serious knee injury that brought a premature end to his involvement last season. Lascelles is out of contract at the end of the campaign and it remains to be seen whether he will be handed a chance to extend his time on Tyneside.

Ciaran Clark

Disaster struck for Clark in the early weeks of Howe’s reign when he was shown an early red card in a home draw with Norwich City. There was some benefit to such a move as it instigated Joelinton’s transformation into an all-action midfielder. Clark is currently a free agent after leaving Stoke City at the end of last season.

Jonjo Shelvey

Played a key role in helping Newcastle survive in the Premier League in the early months of Eddie Howe's tenure. Left the club for Nottingham Forest but struggled to settle before moving to Turkey. | AFP via Getty Images

The man that got the goal at Leeds United that kickstarted Newcastle’s push away from relegation during Howe’s first season in charge, Shelvey was allowed to depart for Nottingham Forest on the same day the Magpies reached the Carabao Cup Final. After joining Turkish club Rizespor in September last year, Shelvey is now with their Super Lig rivals Eyupspor.

Joe Willock

A vastly underrated member of the Magpies squad, the former Arsenal man has always found an admirer in Howe and has continued to prove his worth by playing a significant role in Newcastle’s recent upturn in form prior to the international break.

Joelinton

Arguably the player that has undergone the most drastic change during Howe’s time in charge. Then a shot-shy striker, Joelinton has been transformed into a force of nature in midfield and has earned his first senior caps for Brazil during Howe’s reign. Quite simply, a tone-setter for the Magpies boss.

Callum Wilson

Despite his ongoing injury issues and being linked with moves to clubs in the Saudi Pro League, Serie A and La Liga, Wilson remains with Newcastle and should return to contention for next Monday’s home game with West Ham United. His long-term future at St James Park is open to question as he is out of contract at the end of the season.

Allan Saint-Maximin

Getty Images

So often the shining light during a time of darkness for the Magpies, there was some disappointment when Newcastle allowed Saint-Maximin to join Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli last summer in a deal that was questioned by the Premier League. Since then, the French winger has joined Fenerbahce on loan and has scored three goals and provided four assists in 16 appearances for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Substitutes

Sean Longstaff (on for Schar)

The Magpies academy graduate has earned his place as a trusted figure for the United manager and has rewarded Howe with some eye-catching displays during his reign. Longstaff is out of contract at the end of the season but Newcastle are believed to be keen to extend his stay with his boyhood club.

Ryan Fraser (on for Willock)

Many expected Fraser’s fortunes to be rejuvenated under Howe when he was reunited with his former Bournemouth winger after being named as Magpies boss. However, the Scotland winger slipped out of favour and spent last season on loan helping Southampton return to the Premier League. After agreeing a release package with Newcastle, Fraser joined the Saints on a permanent basis during the summer.

Martin Dubravka

After losing his number one spot to Nick Pope, Dubravka spent a short and underwhelming loan spell at Manchester United during the 2022/23 season. Now back at Newcastle, the Slovakia international remains in a supporting role to Pope and could leave Tyneside when his contract comes to an end in the summer.

Isaac Hayden

Isaac Hayden

Despite spending time on loan with the likes of QPR, Norwich City and Standard Liege in recent seasons, Hayden is still officially a Magpie. However, he is not part of the 25-man Premier League squad and is unlikely to feature in the first-team this season. There was a positive note for Hayden recently after he made his international debut for Jamaica in a recent double-header with the United States.

Jamal Lewis

Another player that has been sent out on loan in recent seasons and another player that is technically still a Newcastle player. Lewis is currently on loan at Brazilian club Sao Paolo and seems set to leave St James Park when his contract comes to an end next summer.

Emil Krafth

Many had expected the Sweden international to leave St James Park when Kieran Trippier arrived just months after Howe’s appointment. However, Krafth remains a valued part of the Magpies squad and will hope to earn game-time when he returns from an injury in the new year.

Javier Manquillo

The former Liverpool and Sunderland full-back remained at Newcastle until January 2024 when he returned to Spain to be reunited with former Magpies boss Rafa Benitez at Celta Vigo. Manquillo remains with the La Liga club and has made eight appearances so far this season.

Dwight Gayle

Dwight Gayle

Gayle left Newcastle at the end of the 2021/22 season and went on to spend time with Stoke City and Derby County. After a short spell as a free agent, the man that helped Newcastle back into the Premier League in 2017 is now at Hibs after signing a one-year deal with the Scottish Premiership club in September.

Miguel Almiron

The Paraguay international remains at St James Park - although there has been speculation suggesting Almiron will be allowed the leave the club during the January transfer window. Clubs in the Saudi Pro League and MLS have been linked with a move and River Plate are also said to have shown an interest in the former Atlanta United star.