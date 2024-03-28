‘Fantastic’ - Newcastle United winger back fit following five-week injury layoff
Newcastle United winger Ryan Fraser is back and available for selection for Southampton ahead of their crucial season run-in. Fraser has been out of action since picking up a knee injury during their clash with Millwall last month but Russell Martin has confirmed that he will be available to select for their Easter Weekend matches against Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town.
Fraser has enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at St Mary’s, scoring eight times for Martin’s side as they find themselves entrenched in a battle for promotion at the top of the Championship table. The Saints are nine points behind Leicester City who occupy the final automatic promotion spot, but with games against Ipswich, the Foxes and Leeds United to come in their final eight games of the season, they could sneak into the top two.
Southampton’s quest to finish the season strongly begins on Good Friday when they welcome Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough to the south coast and Martin has revealed that Fraser and Kyle Walker-Peters will be available for selection: “Everyone is in a good place.” Martin said.
“Wee Man [Fraser] and Kyle have looked like they’ve never been away. They are now available for the run-in, which is fantastic.”
Fraser is set to rejoin Newcastle United at the end of the season when his loan spell at St Mary’s comes to an end and a permanent return to Southampton has been mooted, however, it’s likely that will be dependent on whether they are able to secure promotion back to the top-flight. Fraser has not featured for Newcastle United since October 2022.