Newcastle United set to net six-figure FA Cup windfall following Sunderland victory

Newcastle United progressed to the Fourth Round of the FA Cup with a comfortable win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

By Joe Buck
Published 7th Jan 2024, 08:00 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2024, 15:00 GMT
Newcastle United emerged as 3-0 winners from the Stadium of Light courtesy of a brace from Alexander Isak and an own goal from Dan Ballard. The Magpies, who had lost four straight games before their trip to Wearside, were dominant throughout proceedings and booked their place in the next round.

Being in the Fourth Round draw also means that Newcastle will benefit from prize money from the FA and will earn £105,000 for their win over the Black Cats. A win in the Fourth Round would net them £120,000 with that figure then increasing dramatically until the end of the competition. 

Winning the FA Cup, something Newcastle haven’t done since 1955, will land a side £2m in prize money whilst losing finalists will earn £1m for their efforts. The Magpies will find out who they will face in the next round on Monday night.

FA Cup prize money breakdown in full:

Third round winners (32) - £105,000 per team

Fourth round winners (16) - £120,000 per team

Fifth round winners (8) - £225,000 per team

Quarter-final winners (4) - £450,000 per team

Semi-final winners (2) - £1,000,000 per team

Semi-final losers (2) - £500,000 per team

FA Cup final winner (1) - £2,000,000 per team

FA Cup final runners-up (1) - £1,000,000 per team

