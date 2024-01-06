Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Beale was left lamenting two crucial moments as his side slumped to defeat against Newcastle United in the first Wear-Tyne derby in almost eight years. Sunderland, who came into the game unbeaten in their last three, were comfortably beaten by their Premier League opponents at the Stadium of Light.

A second-half brace from Alexander Isak capitalised on an own goal by Dan Ballard in the first period to give Newcastle a deserved win and book them a place in the next round of the FA Cup. For Sunderland though, it was a disappointing defeat to their local rivals and a game that was decided by two crucial moments - according to their new head coach Michael Beale.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Speaking post-match, Beale said: “The first half for the most part we defended OK but in possession we weren't tidy enough, we didn't show enough quality to show throw any punches. We went in at half time and talked about being bold, made a couple of changes to get people higher up the pitch and bring the back four higher - and then we have the worst possible start and that's clear for everyone to see.

“After that, we started to get into some interesting areas and if we had scored I think the fans would have done the rest for us because we they were fantastic. Then the third goal is really poor. There was a gap between to the two teams when we arrived today, my young team tried to close it but weren't able to.”