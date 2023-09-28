Newcastle United ‘set’ to strike contract deal as they eye striker

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United beat Manchester City 1-0 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. The Toon Army scored the winner in the second-half through striker Alexander Isak.

They have been drawn away at Manchester United in the next round. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Contract boost incoming

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is poised to sign a new deal in the near future which would be a big boost for the North East outfit. The Brazil international, who has made 14 caps for his country, has been a key player for Eddie Howe’s side over recent times.

He moved to England in January 2022 from Ligue 1 side Lyon. Reporter Fabrizio Romano has provided this update on his situation, as per a report by CaughtOffside: “It’s also important to mention now that I’m told that the deal will be signed in the next days or weeks. The new deal is ready and everything is set to be signed and sealed between the parties. Everything will be fine and Bruno will extend his contract.”

Striker wanted

Newcastle are in the market for a new striker in January, according to Football Insider. Howe is keen to add more competition and depth to his squad in attacking areas to ensure they are well equipped for the increased numbers of fixtures that now come their way now they are in the Champions League.