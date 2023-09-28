Newcastle United ace reveals plan to ‘wind up’ £40m Tottenham Hotspur man after transfer snub
Callum Wilson has revealed he will try out a new celebration this season - in order to wind up one of his international teammates.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has revealed he will copy Bukayo Saka’s cheeky celebration if he scores against Tottenham Hotspur this season. Saka scored twice in Sunday’s North London derby and celebrated by copying James Maddison’s darts celebration.
Although his first was subsequently ruled an own goal, Saka’s celebrations caught the attention of many watching on Sunday, including Wilson. Speaking on the Footballers Football Podcast, Wilson joked that he would replicate the celebration if he nets against Spurs this season, knowing it would wind-up his international teammate Maddison.
Wilson said: “For banter I might actually do his celebration as I know him and I might make it a running thing that if you score against Tottenham you have to do Madders’ celebration. It’ll wind him up for sure, especially as he had Newcastle and Tottenham [interest] and he chose them.
“Those assists he could have been doing up here! It might not have been me as I’ve been on the bench for a while but for Alex! I might do his darts celebration but we will have to keep it on the low!”
Wilson scored in both games against Spurs last season and has already netted four times this campaign. Maddison, meanwhile, after a summer of transfer speculation linking him with a move to Tyneside, has started well in north London, scoring twice and assisting four other league goals for Spurs.
Newcastle and Tottenham are scheduled to meet in the capital on the weekend of December 9, just a few days before the Magpies’ Champions League group stage concludes at St James' Park against AC Milan.