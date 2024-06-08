Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United’s main shirt sponsors Sela are putting on another free show for supporters this Saturday.

Newcastle United supporters have been invited down to the Quayside for a ‘spectacular show’ put on by Sela.

It has been a year since Sela were confirmed as Newcastle’s front-of-shirt sponsor on a multi-year deal worth around £25million per-season. The Saudi Arabian events company put on a light drone display above St James’ Park to celebrate the club returning to the Champions League ahead of the 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday night, Sela teased another show, this time on the banks of the river Tyne. A giant ‘BMX 4 sale, 42 kwid’ display based on the fan flag displayed by Newcastle supporters at Monaco in 1997 was projected onto the side of the Baltic.

The display included a phone number, much like the original, however, instead of the old box office phone number, fans who rang the number on the Baltic display will instead hear a unique message promoting a forthcoming display by Sela.

When called, the phone message says: “Hello there. We don’t have that BMX for sale any more, unfortunately… But what we do have is an invitation for you to come to the Quayside this Saturday night. Sela, Newcastle United’s sponsor, would LOVE IT if you could assemble opposite the Baltic, where they are putting on special shows to celebrate our club, our city and our fans, all starting after 10pm. You don’t want to miss out! See you on Saturday!”

The light display is free to attend and was teased once again by Sela on social media. Sela’s official X account posted a video previewing the display along with the message: “Join us for a spectacular show to celebrate the club, the fans and the city. Location: Newcastle Quayside, opposite the Baltic Mill. Date, Time: Saturday 8th June, 10pm BST. Admission: Free Entrance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad