There was a landmark moment for Alexander Isak in Newcastle United's 4-3 win against Nottingham Forest.

Alexander Isak continued to enhance his status as one of the most prolific strikers in world football after scoring two goals in Newcastle United’s eventful 4-3 home win against Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest.

The Sweden international has been in blistering form throughout the season after scoring 19 goals in 29 games in all competitions ahead of Sunday’s St James Park clash with a Forest side that are firmly in the hunt for a place in next season’s Champions League. After falling behind to an early goal from Callum Hudson-Odoi goal, Eddie Howe’s men turned the game on its head with a quickfire double from young midfielder Lewis Miley and winger Jacob Murphy. That allowed Isak to take centre-stage as the former Real Sociedad frontman extended United’s lead with an awkward penalty that found its way beyond former Magpies keeper Matz Sels before doubling his own tally with a deflected effort ten minutes before half-time.

Much like many of his team-mates, Isak endured a difficult second-half as Nikola Milenkovic and Ryan Yates got the visitors back into the game and threatened to boost their own European hopes by claiming an unlikely point. United held on to claim a win that moved them into fifth place in the table and allowed Isak to celebrate joining the likes of Magpies legends Alan Shearer and Andy Cole on a list of the players to reach 50 Premier League goals in the fewest number of appearances.

Isak’s stance in the world game has been widely discussed after his remarkable performances this season have taken his Magpies tally to 56 goals in just 97 appearances. United all-time record goalscorer Shearer has described the Sweden international as world class in recent months - but another former Premier League star believes Isak has more to do before being deemed worth of such a tag.

Former Manchester City and Aston Villa defender Micah Richards told The Rest is Football podcast: “You know, if he was more selfish, I don't know if it sounds ridiculous, he's got more goals because how many times in that game he was running down the left and trying to create something, trying to feed the ball through, but he's just a joy to watch. You know, we were talking about all round, great strikers - and Alan (Shearer) mentioned it a couple of months ago. on Match of the Day. He mentioned it saying he thinks he's world-class. He's got all the attributes there to be world-class. It's not disrespect to Newcastle but if Newcastle was constantly in the Champions League, he would be called world-class because he's got absolutely everything.”

