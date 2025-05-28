Newcastle United star 'excited' over Sunderland's Premier League return

Newcastle United star Dan Burn is already moving on from a historic season at St James Park.

It has been an eventful season for Newcastle United star Dan Burn - but the Blyth-born defender has already set his sights on next season and the return of Tyne-Wear derbies.

The 2024/25 campaign will go down as the most successful in the Magpies recent history after Eddie Howe’s side ended the club’s 70-year wait for major domestic silverware and secured qualification for the Champions League for the second time in three seasons. Burn played a lead role as he provided an iconic moment with the opening goal in the Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool just days after he was named in the England squad for the first time.

The former Fulham and Brighton and Hove Albion defender has been a model of consistency at the heart of the Magpies defence throughout the campaign and his partnership with Fabian Schar has proved integral in guiding Howe’s side back into the Champions League next season.

Burn is relishing the prospect of facing the elite of European football once again after facing Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain during the group stage of the 2023/24 Champions League - but it is matters closer to home that have captured the defender’s attention as his side prepare to face Tyne-Wear derby rivals Sunderland in the Premier League for the first time since 2016.

Speaking after Sunday’s home game against Everton, Burn said: "I want to play against the best teams, so I'd love to play against Real Madrid, Barcelona. That's why you want to play Champions League football - it'll be exciting. It'll be good to even see Sunderland getting back to the Premier League. It's such a weird thing because I'm really excited about it. I shouldn't be, but those were the games when I was a kid. The derby days were the first fixtures I'd look for when they came out, so I wouldn't say that I'm happy for them coming up but I am happy that we get the derbies back."

“It will probably be a big summer”

Magpies boss Howe has already stressed the importance of making a quick start to the summer transfer window as he looks to strengthen his squad ahead of a big season at St James Park. The Telegraph have reported the Magpies are ‘ready to make their first moves’ and are targeting Crystal Palace defender and Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo after deciding what budget will be available for the summer.

After three transfer windows without a major signing, there is a feeling Newcastle must spend big to build on the momentum of a historic season - and Burn is anticipating ‘a big summer’ that will provide competition across the Magpies ranks.

"I don't think we're far away from sort of challenging at the top,” he explained.

“The gaffer has mentioned that we've not strengthened in the last few seasons, so it will probably be a big summer to add players and keep it fresh. It's probably just going to be that change of mentality where we really get that belief that we should be up there. It would be great to have a good Champions League run and I'm sure that he would love to win another cup. I feel like now that we've won that first cup, it's broken the seal a bit and now we feel like we can really do that again."