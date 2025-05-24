Dan Burn sets new career target after penning new Newcastle United contract

There was a big boost for Newcastle United ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Everton after defender Dan Burn signed a new deal.

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn set his sights on finishing his career with the Magpies after agreeing to extend his current contract by another year.

The former Darlington and Birmingham City star has enjoyed a remarkable upturn in fortunes since returning to Tyneside from Brighton and Hove Albion in a reported £13m deal during the January 2022 transfer window. After helping Eddie Howe’s side fight a successful battle against relegation, Burn was a key figure in the side that secured Champions League football with a fourth place finish and reached the Carabao Cup final in his first full season at St James Park.

The experienced defender’s resurgence hit new levels during the current campaign after he scored a memorable first goal in United’s 2-1 Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool before linking up with the senior England squad for the first time just days later. Burn made his Three Lions in a 2-0 win against Albania in a World Cup qualifier in March and has retained his place in Thomas Tuchel’s squad for a qualifier against Andorra and a friendly with Senegal next month.

The news that Burn has committed himself to the Magpies until at least the summer of 2027 will come as a welcome boost for Magpies boss Eddie Howe as he heads into Sunday’s crucial home clash against Everton knowing a win will earn his side a place in next season’s Champions League. Burn reflected on what has already been a memorable campaign for him personally but stressed he feels like he can continue improving as he continues living the dream in black and white stripes.

After putting pen-to-paper, the Magpies star said: “I’m delighted to sign a new deal here. I knew that I was going into my last year and I really wanted to get my future tied down. I’ve said before that I would love to finish my career here so to be given that opportunity, I’m very grateful. I still feel like I’m getting better and I don’t feel that I’ve hit the top of the hill yet.

“It’ll be tough to top this season but hopefully we can do that over the next couple of years. It’s a dream come true to be playing for this club and I’m delighted that I get to keep doing it.”

“He is a leader”

The Blyth-born defender was praised for his ‘attitude and commitment’ by Magpies boss Eddie Howe, who has been delighted with Burn’s decision to extend his time with his boyhood club.

He said: “Dan has had an incredible season. He has been a key part of our most memorable moments and has rightly. been rewarded with senior international football. He is a leader who epitomises the attitude and commitment we want, and I’m. delighted he’ll be staying with us for even longer.”

Magpies sporting director Paul Mitchell added: “This is an acknowledgement of. Dan’s continued importance to the team. He makes an exceptional contribution to the club on and off the pitch, and it’s very pleasing to see his efforts rewarded with a wonderful season for club and country and an extended contract.”