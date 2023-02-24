The goalkeeper has been an ever-present in the Premier League for the Magpies this season, however, he will be suspended for Sunday’s game. Pope, who joined the club from relegated Burnley in summer, has collected more clean sheets than any other Premier League stopper this campaign and has played a major role in helping Newcastle record the best defensive record in the top-flight.

Not having Pope in goal on Sunday will be a major blow for Newcastle, one that Gary Neville revealed earlier this week hands their opponents an ‘advantage’ at Wembley. And whilst it will undoubtedly be a blow for the Magpies, as Callum Wilson said on his Footballer's Football Podcast, it will also be a major blow for Pope who misses out on playing in his first major cup final.

Wilson said: "It's a shame for him and I'm gutted for him because he has been pivotal. He's such a nice guy and this is probably the biggest match of his career that he's having to miss out on.

“I feel for him. It's happened and you can't change it.”

However, despite Pope’s absence, Newcastle’s no.9 believes the team can adapt and have ‘top-class’ backup options. He added: "We've got a good squad of goalkeepers, which is to our advantage. We've got top-class goalies, albeit they haven't played competitive matches as much as they would have liked.

"We train with them daily and these guys are top guys. Karius has played in finals before, Darlow was unbelievable for us, Dubravka has been instrumental to our success last season. Even though these guys aren't available, that's the kind of competition we've got.

Callum Wilson of Newcastle United battles for possession with Angelo Ogbonna of West Ham United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St. James Park on February 04, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

"You've got Mark Gillespie who, all of a sudden, finds himself on the bench when he's probably been fifth-choice. He's such a good pro and you're happy for people to get the opportunity.

