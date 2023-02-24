Newcastle United star ‘gutted’ for team mate ruled-out of Manchester United final
Newcastle United’s preparations for their Carabao Cup final against Manchester United didn’t factor in Nick Pope’s red card against Liverpool.
The goalkeeper has been an ever-present in the Premier League for the Magpies this season, however, he will be suspended for Sunday’s game. Pope, who joined the club from relegated Burnley in summer, has collected more clean sheets than any other Premier League stopper this campaign and has played a major role in helping Newcastle record the best defensive record in the top-flight.
Not having Pope in goal on Sunday will be a major blow for Newcastle, one that Gary Neville revealed earlier this week hands their opponents an ‘advantage’ at Wembley. And whilst it will undoubtedly be a blow for the Magpies, as Callum Wilson said on his Footballer's Football Podcast, it will also be a major blow for Pope who misses out on playing in his first major cup final.
Wilson said: "It's a shame for him and I'm gutted for him because he has been pivotal. He's such a nice guy and this is probably the biggest match of his career that he's having to miss out on.
“I feel for him. It's happened and you can't change it.”
However, despite Pope’s absence, Newcastle’s no.9 believes the team can adapt and have ‘top-class’ backup options. He added: "We've got a good squad of goalkeepers, which is to our advantage. We've got top-class goalies, albeit they haven't played competitive matches as much as they would have liked.
"We train with them daily and these guys are top guys. Karius has played in finals before, Darlow was unbelievable for us, Dubravka has been instrumental to our success last season. Even though these guys aren't available, that's the kind of competition we've got.
"You've got Mark Gillespie who, all of a sudden, finds himself on the bench when he's probably been fifth-choice. He's such a good pro and you're happy for people to get the opportunity.
"That's why we're in football and that's why you're patient and professional every single day, because you don't know when you're going to be called upon. These guys have been professional for all of that time and the manager knows he can back these guys."