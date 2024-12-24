Newcastle United star hailed as 'unstoppable' after Howe's 'long-term plans' claim

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Newcastle United star has been hailed across the media after embarking on a fine run of form.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has been described as ‘unstoppable’ as he looks to continue one of the most prolific period of his Magpies career over the festive period.

The Sweden international hit the first hat-trick of his time with United in Saturday’s impressive win at Ipswich Town as he collected the matchball thanks to three typically clinical finishes. His Portman Road treble ensured Isak extended his red-hot form to eight goals in as many games and earned praise from Magpies manager Eddie Howe, who insisted the former Real Sociedad frontman remains a key part of his long-term plans amid reports several clubs are looking to tempt Newcastle into selling the striker during the January transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the win, Howe said: "There is no part of me or anyone at Newcastle that wants to let Alex go. He's part of our long-term plans. Personally, I don't see that being an issue. The way he took his chances today, he's got that coolness and composure in front of goal that very few other players have. When you add his other qualities into the mix, how quick and technically gifted he is, he's got it all.

“Early season, we weren't [getting him into the game] and weren't functioning particularly well for him. He plays a part in that as well, it is not one dimensional. We've seen in recent weeks the team functioning and performing better and giving him more ball around the box. Then it is about his natural ability taking over and he is playing with so much confidence now. I think we are seeing a return to his very best levels.”

Isak has received several plaudits from across the media in recent weeks and Magpies legend Alan Shearer has also continued to display his appreciation towards one of his successors in the lead role in the United attack. But it is one of Shearer’s former strike partners that has become the latest pundit to praise Isak, with former Premier League winner Chris Sutton hailing the form of the Magpies star.

Speaking ahead of the Boxing Day home game with Aston Villa, Sutton told BBC Sport: “Newcastle seem to be hitting a bit of form – as I predicted, although I don’t like to mention it – and Alexander Isak looks unstoppable at the moment. It just shows that people should never write off Magpies manager Eddie Howe. Aston Villa were comfortable in their win against Manchester City on Saturday, and I love what Morgan Rogers is doing for them this season. Villa manager Unai Emery has a nice headache up front, to choose between Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran, and it means they have always got goals in them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is Newcastle I am going with here, though. They seem to be building real momentum although I guess there is the risk I am reading too much into them being so comfortable against little Ipswich Town at the weekend. They were ruthless against little Ipswich at Portman Road, and I think they will be ruthless at home against Villa too.”

The Magpies home clash with Villa will be quickly followed by a trip to Manchester United on Monday night.