Newcastle United star handed ‘deserved’ international call-up following illness setback

UEFA Nations League: Newcastle United will be represented as a winner is set to be crowned during the upcoming international break.

By Joe Buck
Published 29th May 2023, 12:23 BST- 1 min read

The Netherlands face Croatia in the first Nations League semi-final with the winner of that match set to square-off against either Italy or Spain in the final. And Newcastle United will have a representative in the semi-final after Sven Botman was handed a call-up by Ronald Koeman.

Botman, who has enjoyed a sterling debut campaign for the Magpies this season, helping guide them back into the Champions League, is still waiting for his first international cap. The defender was called-up by his national team during the last international break, however, he withdrew from that squad through illness.

Having been capped 12 times at Under-21 level, an appearance at senior level would be a fitting reward for the 23-year-old, however, he faces stiff competition for a starting spot alongside Nathan Ake, Virgil Van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt.

Reacting to Botman’s inclusion in the Dutch squad, Newcastle United posted a photo of the defender on social media with the caption: ‘He's in the @OnsOranje squad! Well deserved, Sven!’