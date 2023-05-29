The Netherlands face Croatia in the first Nations League semi-final with the winner of that match set to square-off against either Italy or Spain in the final. And Newcastle United will have a representative in the semi-final after Sven Botman was handed a call-up by Ronald Koeman.

Botman, who has enjoyed a sterling debut campaign for the Magpies this season, helping guide them back into the Champions League, is still waiting for his first international cap. The defender was called-up by his national team during the last international break, however, he withdrew from that squad through illness.

Having been capped 12 times at Under-21 level, an appearance at senior level would be a fitting reward for the 23-year-old, however, he faces stiff competition for a starting spot alongside Nathan Ake, Virgil Van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt.