The tournament, which runs from June 21 to July 8, takes place in Romania and Georgia and will showcase the very brightest young talent the continent has to offer. England, who are managed by former Everton midfielder Lee Carsley, have been drawn in Group C alongside Czechia, Israel and the current holders of the competition Germany.

Ahead of the tournament, Carsley has named a provisional 24-man squad for their preparation camp. Newcastle United will be represented in the squad by Anthony Gordon.

Gordon, who moved to St James’ Park for £40million in January, is yet to score for the Magpies, however, he has clearly shown Carsley enough to be considered for the tournament.

Despite being 22 years of age, Gordon qualifies for the squad as he was born after the year 2000. Injury kept the former Everton man out of friendly games against France and Croatia back in March.

Gordon will be competing alongside players such as Arsenal’s Emile Smith-Rowe, Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White and Chelsea’s Noni Madueke for a potential starting spot for their opener against Czechia on June 22.

