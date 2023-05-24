Newcastle United winger handed major international tournament boost by ex-Everton man
England Under-21’s are preparing for the European Championships this summer.
The tournament, which runs from June 21 to July 8, takes place in Romania and Georgia and will showcase the very brightest young talent the continent has to offer. England, who are managed by former Everton midfielder Lee Carsley, have been drawn in Group C alongside Czechia, Israel and the current holders of the competition Germany.
Ahead of the tournament, Carsley has named a provisional 24-man squad for their preparation camp. Newcastle United will be represented in the squad by Anthony Gordon.
Gordon, who moved to St James’ Park for £40million in January, is yet to score for the Magpies, however, he has clearly shown Carsley enough to be considered for the tournament.
Despite being 22 years of age, Gordon qualifies for the squad as he was born after the year 2000. Injury kept the former Everton man out of friendly games against France and Croatia back in March.
Gordon will be competing alongside players such as Arsenal’s Emile Smith-Rowe, Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White and Chelsea’s Noni Madueke for a potential starting spot for their opener against Czechia on June 22.
Elsewhere, Sunderland stopper Anthony Patterson has also been called-up to the provisional squad. Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who has recently been linked with a move to Newcastle United from Manchester City, has also been included in the squad after an impressive season on-loan at Burnley. Cameron Archer, who helped fire Middlesbrough to the Championship play-off places whilst on loan from Aston Villa at the Riverside Stadium, has also been called up to the squad.