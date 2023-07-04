The Frenchman has slipped down the pecking order at the club with injuries last season meaning he made just 25 appearances in the league, scoring just once. Although he has seen his status as a first-team player wane in recent times, he still remains a big part of Eddie Howe’s squad - a squad that will have to balance the demands of Premier League and Champions League next season.

However, recent reports have suggested that Saint-Maximin may be offered a route out of Tyneside with Saudi Arabian clubs circling for his signature. The Saudi Pro League has seen huge stars like Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Cristiano Ronaldo move there in recent times and Saint-Maximin, according to 90min, could be another big name to make the move.

