Newcastle United defeated Nottingham Forest 4-3 at St James’ Park, despite almost handing their opponents a draw from the jaws of defeat.

Newcastle United headed into the half-time break 4-1 to the good on Sunday after a 14-minute quadruple salvo that saw them transform a one-goal deficit into a three strike lead. Strikes from Lewis Miley, Jacob Murphy and a brace from Alexander Isak seemingly secured the Magpies all three points within the first 45 minutes.

However, a strike from Nicola Milenkovic just after the hour mark brought Forest to within two of their hosts, before Ryan Yates’ 90th minute effort saw that gap reduced to just a solitary goal. Fortunately, Eddie Howe’s side were able to hold on and register their first Premier League win on home turf since January 15.

Speaking to BBC Radio Five Live post-match, Howe reflected on his side’s disappointing second-half: “I am trying to control my thoughts and stay positive,” United’s head coach said.

“We have won the game and that is what we needed to do. I thought it was a great performance in the first half and we were everything we weren't at Manchester City. We didn't manage the game well but overall we are happy with the win.

“It was always a difficult game and when they took the early lead you know you have a big task. I thought we were great with the ball and looked dynamic but then a couple of frailties showed in terms of defending set plays. When you win and you have things to improve, that is a good start point. That's what I'll take away from today.

“We can reflect on that 45 minutes and there are things that we can do better. We pride ourselves on doing better and getting the details right.”

A lessening of the pace in the second period was inevitable after a blistering first-half that saw them net four times in 14 minutes. With Liverpool up next on Wednesday, a little over 76 hours after Jarred Gillett blew his full-time whistle at St James’ Park, managing the minutes of his players was always going to be at the forefront of Howe’s mind.

However, whilst the intensity did drop in the second period, so did Newcastle’s control of the game as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side began believing they could pull off a memorable comeback. For the majority inside St James’ Park, the full-time whistle was met with huge relief with Alan Shearer one of those that were very relieved to hear the three peeps.

Taking to X post-match, Shearer wrote: ‘Pheewwwwwww!!!! #NEWNOT’

As mentioned, Newcastle now face a short period of recovery before they head to Merseyside to face league leaders Liverpool in what is billed as a dress rehearsal for their Carabao Cup final at Wembley next month. The Magpies haven’t won a Premier League game at Anfield in over three decades - a record they will be very keen to end on Wednesday night.