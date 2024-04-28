Newcastle United star named as AC Milan consider major transfer move

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There have been times in recent seasons when Newcastle United and Serie A giants AC Milan seemed inseparable in the transfer market.

It all started with the battle to sign Lille’s highly-rated centre-back Sven Botman, who opted to join Newcastle in the summer of 2022 despite heavy interest from the Rossoneri. However, the Italian outfit were able to secure the signings of Chelsea duo Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic after they were linked with a move to Tyneside - and there was also the ultimate revenge as Milan sent Eddie Howe’s side out of the Champions League with a win at St James Park on the final matchday of the group stage.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

But the biggest transaction involving those from St James Park and the San Siro came last summer when Newcastle caused something of a shock by landing a deal for Milan stalwart Sandro Tonali as the Italy international became the latest major addition to the Magpies squad. After a promising start to life on Tyneside, Tonali has watched on from the sidelines after receiving a long-term suspension for falling foul of gambling regulations in Italy - but there can be no doubt the £55m deal caused some surprise in Milan.

The deal has once again be referenced in a recent report in Italy as the Serie A club look to move on from what has been a season of what could have been at the San Siro. Bitter rivals Inter have claimed the Scudetto with some ease and Milan’s attempts to land European silverware ended with a Europa League quarter-final defeat against Roma. Stefano Pioli’s side exited the Coppa Italia at the same stage with a 2-1 home loss against Atalanta in January.