Newcastle United receive major fitness boost as forgotten man takes part in first-team training
Newcastle United return to Premier League action when they host Brentford on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off).
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United will want to end a run of three league defeats in a row when they host the Bees at the weekend. Defeats against Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton preceded the international break and left the Magpies in 14th place in the table.
A win back in front of their own fans will be a huge boost for Eddie Howe’s side who have welcomed back a familiar face to training this week. Emil Krafth has been pictured training with the first-team as he steps up his recovery from an ACL injury he suffered over a year ago against Tranmere Rovers.
The Sweden international has not been involved in any matchday squad since that injury but has slowly been recovering and recuperating ever since. And photos released by the club have shown Krafth in training with the group this week.
Although he isn’t expected to be back in contention for selection for a number of weeks yet, it is a positive sign that he is on his way back from injury, especially considering the hectic schedule coming up with Champions League and Carabao Cup games to contend with. Tino Livramento, who is yet to start a game for the Magpies, was also pictured training with the reduced first-team group amid international commitments for some of the Magpies’ most important first-team players.
Also included in the gallery was Lewis Miley. Miley had a very promising pre-season and although he hasn’t featured in a matchday squad yet this term, injury to Joe Willock and potential knocks for Elliot Anderson and Sandro Tonali could see him feature again soon.