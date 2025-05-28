One Newcastle United player has been recognised for his impressive performances this season.

The 2024/25 season will always be looked upon with fondness by Newcastle United supporters after Eddie Howe’s side wrote their names into the club’s history books.

Despite enduing two challenging transfer windows where the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations prevented any big name arrivals at St James Park and fast-tracked the sales of Miguel Almiron, Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh, the Magpies have enjoyed the most successful campaign in their recent history.

Of course, the most eye-catching achievement of the season came when Howe and his players were able to bring a long-awaited end to Newcastle’s 70-year wait for major domestic silverware after they lifted the Carabao Cup with a 2-1 Wembley win against eventual Premier League champions Liverpool. Not content with getting their hands on a trophy, Newcastle secured Champions League football for the second time in three seasons as the claimed fifth place in the Premier League table on the final day of a long and challenging campaign.

A whole host of players have impressed throughout the season and have played integral roles in the success. Dan Burn has been a solid presence in defence and earned a maiden call-up to the England squad. Midfield duo Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes have shown their class throughout the season with some influential performances and winger Jacob Murphy has enjoyed the best season of his career with 23 goal involvements in all competitions. And who could forget the impact of Alexander Isak, who plundered his way to 27 goals and provided six assists in just 42 appearances for the Magpies.

There is little surprise Newcastle players have been nominated for a number of seasonal awards across the Premier League - and one player has taken his place in a team of the season based on average ratings from across the campaign.

We take a look at the Premier League team of the season provided by the stats experts at WhoScored.

The WhoScored Premier League team of the season

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team's second goal as Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool looks dejected during the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

GK: Mark Flekken (Brentford) - 7.0 RB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (West Ham United) - 7.1 LB: Antonee Robinson (Fulham) - 7.1 CB: James Tarkowski (Everton) - 7.1 CB: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) - 7.1 CM: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - 7.2 CM: Cole Palmer (Chelsea) - 7.3 RW: Mo Salah (Liverpool) - 7.6 LW: Luis Diaz (Liverpool) - 7.2 ST: Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) - 7.3 ST: Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) - 7.3

Who were Newcastle United’s top ten players of the season according to WhoScored?

Newcastle United's Swiss defender #05 Fabian Schar (L) celebrates with Newcastle United's English midfielder #23 Jacob Murphy (R) after scoring their first goal during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on April 19, 2025. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP) | AFP via Getty Images

1. Alexander Isak (7.30) 2. Jacob Murphy (7.01) 3. Bruno Guimaraes (6.98) 4. Lewis Hall (6.93) 5. Joelinton (6.93) 6. Martin Dubravka (6.85) 7. Anthony Gordon (6.84) 8. Dan Burn (6.84) 9. Sandro Tonali (6.83) 10. Nick Pope (6.80)