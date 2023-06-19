Striker set for Newcastle United contract talks reveals 'honour' at recognition

Callum Wilson has told of his pride after becoming the first Newcastle United player to score for England in almost 16 years.

Wilson, preparing for tonight's game against North Macedonia at Old Trafford, scored a penalty in Friday night's 4-0 win over Malta after coming off the bench in the Euro 2024 qualifier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 31-year-old – whose only previous England goal had come in a friendly against the USA in November 2018 when he was a Bournemouth player – had won the spot kick.

“I managed to get in the position and I see Phil Foden in the box, and when it was blocked, I was one of the first people to call for it,” Wilson told the BBC.

“It was about a minute after the referee blew the whistle, and we weren’t sure what was going on, as we didn’t know if we had VAR. I was happy to step up and take it, and put it away.

“It has been a wait. It’s always an honour to play for your country, and then to score it tops it all off, really.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It makes all of the hard work that you’ve put in to get yourself here worthwhile. Probably the only downside is that I didn’t score more. I had a couple of chances but it was a great team performance.”

The result strengthened England's position at the top of Group C.

“We were very clinical and ruthless in the first half and it kind of put the game to bed, and then it gives players like myself an opportunity to get on the pitch," said Wilson, scored scored 11 Premier League goals in the final two months of last season as Newcastle secured a fourth-placed finish.

“We’ve not played as a team in a while, and the Premier League ended about two-and-a-half weeks ago, and we blew away the cobwebs during the week, and put in a great performance against Malta."

Callum Wilson celebrates scoring for Newcastle United last season.

Contract talks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Wilson, out of contract next year, revealed last week that talks were planned on a new deal at United.

“It's right that I am only contracted until next year," said Wilson. "Newcastle's a fantastic place at the moment, and I am enjoying my football.