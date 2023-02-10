Both Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson played for the Cherries under Eddie Howe and are set to face their former side on the south coast for the first time since their respective departures from the club. Whilst Fraser may have to settle for a place on the bench against his former employers, it’s likely that Wilson will be asked to lead the line on Saturday evening.

The England international ended his goal scoring drought for club and country when he struck early-on against West Ham on Saturday - scoring for the first time since October. Wilson, who turns 31 at the end of the month, has revealed he is looking forward to returning to the Vitality Stadium, although he won’t celebrate if he scores for the Magpies.

Wilson said on the Footballer’s Football Podcast: "I’m actually looking forward to it. I’ve not played back there since and my last game there was for Bournemouth.

"I know the pitch inside and out after spending so many years there and I’ve not experienced it as an away player. It’s a close, small stadium and it’s going to be nice on the south coast.

"I’m a professional so for me, I’m going down there to win and I’m going down there to score.

“I’m grateful for the platform that Bournemouth gave me and the opportunity they gave me to play in the Premier League, but now I’m a Newcastle player so that’s where my loyalties lie and I’m going out there all guns blazing to try to get myself a goal. I wouldn’t celebrate out of pure respect.”

Callum Wilson ended his drought in-front of goal when he netted against West Ham last time out. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

In 187 appearances for Bournemouth, Wilson netted 67 times as he helped spearhead their attack in the Championship and during their five-year stay in the top-flight. In 2018/19, Wilson and Fraser combined for 12 goals in the league, a record at the time that was surpassed only by Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton in 1994/95.

Matt Ritchie also makes his return to the Vitality Stadium and Wilson be hoping to have more success in restraining his celebrations than the Scotland international who, after netting a superb last minute equaliser back in 2019, began to celebrate in-front of a jubilant travelling support before subduing his celebrations as he was mobbed by his teammates.

Speaking in December, Ritchie, who joined the club ahead of their 2016/17 Championship campaign, admitted his role within the group had changed since the takeover of the club, but reiterated he’s ‘all in’: “I’m ready when called upon.” Ritchie said. “I feel like I can bring a lot to the group still, I feel valued within the group, and I’m fit and ready to go, if needed.

“I’m well aware that the boys have been flying, and times may have changed in terms of what it was for me maybe two years ago at the club. I’m a realist. I understand that my role may have changed within the squad – but I’m all in.”