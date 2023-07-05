Newcastle United’s newest signing Sandro Tonali has arrived in the region for the first time since joining the club. The club confirmed the Italian’s move from AC Milan on Monday, signalling the club’s second arrival this summer following the deal to capture 18-year-old winger Yankuba Minteh from Danish side Odense Boldklub.

Tonali joins Newcastle for an undisclosed fee reportedly around £55m and will be shown around the club’s training ground and facilities upon his arrival. Upon signing for the club, the midfielder said: “First of all, I want to thank Newcastle United, because they’re giving me a huge opportunity for my career.

“I want to repay all the trust on the pitch, giving it my all, as I always have. I’m really excited about playing at St James’ Park. I can’t wait to feel the warmth of the fans.”

Newcastle face Gateshead in their first pre-season friendly next Saturday (July 15) before they travel to face Rangers at Ibrox on Tuesday, July 18 (7:45pm kick-off). However, supporters may have to wait to catch a glimpse of their new signing in action for a while following his participation in the Under-21’s European Championships this summer.