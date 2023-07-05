Southampton’s relegation to the Championship is likely to usher in an exodus of talent at the club. Since their relegation, the Saints have appointed ex-Swansea City boss Russell Martin to replace Ruben Selles in the dugout.

Martin, whose only other job in management came at MK Dons before he moved to South Wales, has a major job on his hands to turn around Southampton’s fortunes after their disappointing campaign last season. However, before the Saints take to the field to begin their season, Martin will have to deal with a host of transfer issues.

Two of those surround the future of James Ward-Prowse and Tino Livramento who have both been tipped with moves back to the Premier League this summer. Newcastle United have emerged as a potential destination for both players and Martin, who was asked about their respective futures at the club, was unsurprisingly coy on discussing possible exits for the pair.

Martin said: "I have nothing to say about James Ward-Prowse or Tino Livramento. Whilst they are here all we can do is ask them to train and give everything they've got.

"In terms of transfers I've got nothing to say, some people will stay and some people will leave. Jason Wilcox [director of football] will take care of all that stuff and we will have conversations about it because he wants my opinion, but he is looking after the best interests of the club.

"I'm pretty relaxed about it. I hope I can convince some of the players who are 50/50 to stay.

Southampton boss Russell Martin.

"I think there will be some players who we can't avoid who will end up back in the Premier League, that's the nature of the game and you have to respect that."